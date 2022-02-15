Austin Theory says getting beat up by Brock Lesnar was worth it because he took one of his best selfies yet on WWE TV – with The Beast himself.

This week’s RAW featured an in-ring segment with the WWE Title Elimination Chamber participants delivering the final build for Saturday’s big match in Saudi Arabia. The segment featured Theory, Lesnar, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Riddle.

At one point, Lesnar came to the ring and hung his hat on Theory, and then hung his jacket on the up & coming RAW Superstar. Lesnar faced off with Lashley until Theory jumped on his back. Lesnar immediately sent Theory flying with a big German suplex, and then another. Theory was left alone in the ring with Lesnar at this point, which led to Lesnar laughing as he delivered a F5 to Theory in the middle of the ring.

Lesnar briefly stared out at Lashley, who raised the WWE Title in the air. He then grabbed Theory’s cell phone off the mat, scraped Theory from the mat and held him up long enough to take a selfie with. Theory’s two selfies were tweeted out by himself and WWE, and they have gone viral since then.

Theory tweeted the selfies after the show and wrote, “Totally worth it [cowboy hat face emoji] #wweraw”

Stay tuned for more. You can see photos and video from the RAW opening segment below, along with Theory’s full tweet:

