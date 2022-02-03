Chase Owens’ new NJPW contract reportedly includes an annual pay raise.

As noted, Owens announced on Wednesday that he has signed a new deal with NJPW. His previous deal just expired, but he confirmed on Twitch that he is happy and proud to have re-signed with the company for a long time.

In an update, Chase Owens’ new contract is reportedly for 5 years, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam. His previous deal was apparently for 3 years.

Owens’ new deal reportedly includes a considerable raise from his previous deal, and he will receive a raise every year of the 5 years. The contract is reportedly worth $150,000 – $200,000 per year, and Owens will be able to re-negotiate the amount of money at the end of each year.

Owens worked the recent NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1 event, winning a New Japan Ranbo Match to advance to the Fatal 4 Way on Night 2 with CIMA, Minoru Suzuki and Toru Yano. He then participated in that Fatal 4 Way for the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Title on Night 2, with CIMA, former champion Yano and new champion Suzuki.

Owens has been a member of The Bullet Club since late October 2015.

Stay tuned for more.

