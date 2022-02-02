Chase Owens ended any speculation about his future with New Japan Pro-Wrestling on Wednesday. He announced that he has re-signed with the company.

“When I say 4 life that’s exactly what I mean!!” Owens tweeted Wednesday. “Happy and proud to announce I have (re-signed) with NJPW for a Lonnnngggggggg time!!! See ya soon.”

Chase Owens cast some doubt over his future with NJPW two days ago, when he announced that January 31 was the final day of his previous contract with the company.

Owens followed a similar script two years ago. He tweeted on January 31, 2020, that it was the final day of his NJPW contract. The following day, Owens announced he had signed a multi-year contract with NJPW.

Chase Owens’ last match for NJPW was on the Night 2 card of Wrestle Kingdom 16 in Tokyo Dome on January 5. Owens competed in a 4-way against Toru Yano, Minoru Suzuki, and CIMA for the vacant King Of Pro Wrestling 2022 provisional title. Suzuki won the match. Owens returned to the United States in early January.

Chase Owens spent most of 2021 wrestling Japan for NJPW. He competed in the G1 Climax tournament for the first time in his career. Owens finished the tournament at the bottom of the B Block standings with four points. However, one of Owens’ two wins in the G1 Climax came against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Owens’ other win the G1 came against Taichi.

Last November and December, Chase Owens competed in New Japan’s World Tag League, teaming with Bad Luck Fale. They finished the tournament with six wins and five losses. That was good enough for eighth place in the 12-team standings.

Chase Owens first debuted with NJPW in 2014. He has been part of the Bullet Club stable during almost his entire tenure with the company. Owens is still seeking his first championship in NJPW.

