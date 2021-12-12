New Japan Pro Wrestling continued their World Tag League 2021 tournament in Hiroshima, Japan today. The main event saw Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeat the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi when Goto executed a cradle to get the pinfall on Zack Sabre Jr.

With today’s matches all wrapped up, Goto and YOSHI-HASHI finish atop the block with 18 points. This grants them a place in the finals of the tournament this Wednesday.

EVIL and Yujiro finished the tournament at 16 points, however, they won head-to-head tiebreakers over the other two teams that also finished at 16. With their win today over Tetsuya Naito and SANADA, they have secured their spot in the finals

You can see the full results below:

Ryohei Oiwa drew with Kosei Fujita

World Tag League: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeated Minoru Suzuki & TAKA Michinoku

World Tag League: Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask

World Tag League: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

World Tag League: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

World Tag League: EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tetsuya Naito & SANADA

World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

Historically, the winner receives a shot at the IWPG Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom. Here are the current standings after today’s matches:

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI 18 points (9-2)

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 16 points (8-3)

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi 16 points (8-3)

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA 16 points (8-3)

Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare 14 points (7-4)

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa 14 points (7-4)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano 14 points (7-4)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 12 points (6-5)

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan 6 points (3-8)

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe 4 points (2-9)

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask 2 points (1-10)

Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku 0 points (0-11)

The finals for both the Best of the Super Juniors 28 and the World Tag League 2021 will begin at 3 a.m. Eastern time this Wednesday on NJPW World.