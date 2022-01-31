Chase Owens is casting doubt over his future with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Owens tweeted Monday that January 31 is the final day of his NJPW contract.

There are reasons to skeptical about how forthcoming Chase Owens is being about his current contract status. Last Tuesday, he told his followers on Twitter that there were only 7 days left on his NJPW contract.

Chase Owens’ tweet Monday bears a striking similarity to one that he posted two years ago. Owens tweeted on January 31, 2020, that it was the final day of his NJPW contract. The following day, Owens announced he had signed a multi-year contract with NJPW.

Chase Owens spent most of the last year wrestling in Japan for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He made his first appearance in the G1 Climax tournament last September and October. Owens finished the tournament at the bottom of the B Block standings with four points. However, one of Owens’ two wins in the G1 came against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Owens’ other win the G1 came against Taichi.

Last November and December, Chase Owens competed in New Japan’s World Tag League, teaming with Bad Luck Fale. They finished the tournament with six wins and five losses. That was good enough for eighth place in the 12-team standings.

Owens’ last match for New Japan was on the Night 2 card of Wrestle Kingdom 16 in Tokyo Dome on January 5. Owens competed in a 4-way against Toru Yano, Minoru Suzuki, and CIMA for the vacant King Of Pro Wrestling 2022 provisional title. Suzuki won the match.

Chase Owens returned to the United States in early January. He has taken some independent bookings but has also dealt with testing positive for COVID-19.

Chase Owens first debuted with NJPW in 2014. He has been part of the Bullet Club stable during almost his entire tenure with the company. Owens is still seeking his first championship in NJPW.

Todays the final day of my njpw contract. — chase owens (@realchaseowens) January 31, 2022

