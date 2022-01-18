Bullet Club member and New Japan Pro-Wrestling regular Chase Owens announced on Tuesday that he has canceled a pair of bookings with independent promotions in the United States. He said he had to pull out of the shows after he says he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately I’m going to have to cancel off [KFW Wrestling] and [Innovate Wrestling] this weekend as I just tested positive for Covid,” Owens tweeted. “I felt horrible [Wednesday] and Thursday and tested negative. Feeling great since Saturday but just tested positive today. Sorry, everyone.”

“I appreciate people saying hope you feel better or get well soon,” Owens later added. “But I’m completely fine now. No symptoms at all.”

KFW Wrestling is an independent promotion based in Sevierville, Tennessee. Innovate Wrestling also runs shows in the Smoky Mountains. Owens was scheduled for a match against Kerry Morton, the 20-year-old son of Ricky Morton, at Innovate Wrestling’s show in Kingsport, Tennessee on Saturday.

Chase Owens spent most of the last year wrestling in Japan for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The company announced last August that all of its wrestlers and staff participating in its vaccination program had received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Owens’ last match for New Japan was on the Night 2 card of Wrestle Kingdom 16 in Tokyo Dome on January 5. Owens competed in a 4-way against Toru Yano, Minoru Suzuki, and CIMA for the vacant King Of Pro Wrestling 2022 provisional title. Suzuki won the match.

Last November and December, Chase Owens competed in New Japan’s World Tag League, teaming with Bad Luck Fale. They finished the tournament with six wins and five losses. That was good enough for eighth place in the 12-team standings.

Social media posts indicate Chase Owens returned to the United States on January 7. He has not been announced for any upcoming New Japan shows in the U.S.

Unfortunately I’m going to have to cancel off @KfwTn and @innovatepw this weekend as I just tested positive for Covid. I felt horrible wed and Thursday and tested negative. Feeling great since Saturday but just tested positive today. Sorry everyone — chase owens (@realchaseowens) January 18, 2022

I appreciate people saying hope you feel better or get well soon, but im completely fine now. No symptoms at all — chase owens (@realchaseowens) January 18, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]