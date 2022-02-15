A new update has been provided about AEW star Kenny Omega and his current contract status. He is one of the original roster members within AEW, and it has been revealed how long he has left on that deal.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Kenny Omega has one year left on his AEW contract. His deal is set to expire on February 23, 2023. It was also mentioned that it is unknown how the Cleaner is feeling right now, as he is away from the ring dealing with several injuries.

After losing the AEW World Title to Hangman Page, Omega has been kept off television. That was done so that he could rehabilitate a series of injuries. During a recent interview with PWInsider Tony Khan provided an update on Kenny Omega’s status.

“We miss Kenny Omega greatly,” Tony Khan admitted. “He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and was a dominant champion in AEW for almost a year. And I personally miss Kenny Omega being around very much. He’s healing from a bunch of injuries, significant injuries. And he wrestled through all of that and had some of the best matches in the history of the company while he was really beat up.

“He really cares a lot about wrestling and he worked his ass off to fill up and make his matches great even when he was in a ton of pain and could barely get through it. Now it’s time for him to rehabilitate and heal. And he’s going to come back stronger, and come back, I hope as good or even better than ever. I really believe the stuff he did while he was physically limited was so impressive. I think he was absolutely the wrestler of the year for 2021. And I’m very excited for Kenny Omega’s return in 2022. It’ll be a long time coming and we’d be excited to have him back.”

