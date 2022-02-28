Buddy Matthews reportedly made a good impression at last week’s AEW Dynamite taping.

Matthews and AEW had discussions as far back as last fall, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word on when the deal was reached, but some wrestlers in AEW knew he was coming in and knew that he’d be aligned with Brody King and Malakai Black as far back as three weeks before he signed, indicating that the deal was finalized a while ago.

People in AEW noted how Matthews made a good impressions upon arriving at the arena last Wednesday. There was another instance where he made a good impression as a planned spot was nixed by Matthews after he found out it involved him using the finishing move of another wrestler in AEW.

In addition to working for MLW and NJPW, Matthews also had overtures from Impact Wrestling. WWE released him back on June 2 of last year, and since then he has worked for a handful of indies, MLW and NJPW.

Stay tuned for more on Matthews in AEW. For those who missed it, below is footage of his debut:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]