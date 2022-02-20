After last night’s Impact No Surrender pay-per-view, the company heads to The Alario Center in New Orleans to tape new episodes as well as content for Before The Impact.

A report from PWInsider indicates that backstage morale in the company is high following last night’s show. The overall feeling was that the talent put on a great showcasing from top to bottom.

During the show, Scott D’Amore came out to the crowd and cut a promo about Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace for the Digital Media Championship. He explained to the crowd that since Cardona screwed them out of a proper finish, the fans could claim a free ticket to tomorrow’s taping. If they had a ticket already, they could get a voucher for discounted merchandise for tonight’s taping instead.

As noted, Jay White turned on The Guerrillas of Destiny last night and seemingly kicked them out of The Bullet Club. This segment was said to have received one of, if not the biggest reactions of the night.

You can see full results for the show below:

* Jake Something defeated Ace Austin, Mike Bailey, and Chris Bey (#1 Contender For IMPACT X-Division Championship Match)

* JONAH defeated Black Taurus

* Jay White defeated Eric Young

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Miranda Alize (AAA or ROH Championship Open Challenge)

* Matt Cardona (c) defeated Jordynne Grace (IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match)

* The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match)

* Mickie James (c) defeated Tasha Steelz (IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match)

* Moose (c) defeated W. Morrissey (IMPACT World Championship Match)

* Honor No More (Matt Taven, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Kenny King with Maria Kanellis) defeated Team IMPACT (Chris Sabin, Steve Maclin, Rhino, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack)

