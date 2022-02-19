Just hours ahead of today’s WWE Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, a new report by PWInsider gives some insight on what is occurring backstage.

Most notably, Vince McMahon is being very specific about what he wants to see out of the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches. Some of the spots that were originally planned for the women’s match have been altered so they don’t mirror plans for the men’s match.

Vince is set up in a private office backstage, as expected, while other top WWE stars like Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar all have private locker rooms in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It was also noted that the list of WWE staff confirmed to have made the trip continues growing, including producer Jason Jordan and John “Big” Gaburick, who works as the company liaison to Saudi Arabia.

The announce team for today’s event will be made up of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Mike Rome will be the ring announcer, and Kevin Patrick will be doing the backstage interviews.

