Last week’s WWE RAW (February 7, 2022) included segments with top stars like RK-Bro, Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins. As fans anticipate a new episode of the show tomorrow, Fightful has released some insight about which producers worked the segments.

– The beginning of the show, the Quiz Bowl segment, was produced by Chris Parks/Abyss

– Adam Pearce produced both the Miz TV segment and The Miz’s match against Dominik Mysterio

– Petey Williams produced AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest

– Molly Holly was in charge of Bianca Belair’s match with Nikki A.S.H

– The promos exchanged by Becky Lynch and Lita were produced by Jason Jordan

– Shawn Daivari helped produce Doudrop vs Liv Morgan.

– Austin Theory vs Kevin Owens was produced by Shane Helms

– The final segment, which began as Riddle vs. Seth Rollins but turned into RK-Bro vs. Rollins and Kevin Owens was produced by Jamie Noble

This week’s RAW is the go-home show to the Elimination Chamber premium live event. The only segment announced as of this writing is an appearance by the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship and WWE Hall of Famer, Lita.

