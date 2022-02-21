At Elimination Chamber, Madcap Moss took a scary bump during his match with Drew McIntyre. Moss landed on top of his head during an inverted Alabama Slam from McIntyre. It occurred when Moss tucked his chin on a spot that he was supposed to take flat.

Fightful Select reports that there was no heat on either wrestler. Drew McIntyre is well regarded for being a safe worker and was said to be very concerned for Moss.

Also according to the report, Moss is said to be fine and assured the referee, Happy Corbin, and Drew McIntyre all during the match that he was fine.

Backstage he didn’t seem shaken up and was apologizing to Vince McMahon, Drew McIntyre, and agents for the slip up as they all went over the move.

It was also noted that the Happy Corbin spot where he pulled Madcap Moss out of the way was planned ahead of time, a fortunate placement after he landed on his head.

