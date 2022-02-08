Bayley continues to tease her return from injury as pieces begin to fall into place for matches at WrestleMania 38. Fans have been speculating for months about when she will return to WWE television, and now some wonder if that could happen at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE announced Monday that there will be a women’s Elimination Chamber match at the titular pay-per-view on February 19. The winner will get a title match against the RAW Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 38.

Five women are announced for the match: Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., and Rhea Ripley. The sixth woman is a mystery participant who has yet to be announced. Bayley replied to WWE’s tweet announcing the match with a leg emoji.

Bayley is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL which she suffered last July while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. At the time of her injury, Bayley was expected to be out of action for around 9 months. That timeline would bring her back to WWE around mid-April, after WrestleMania 38.

However, a recent report indicated Bayley may be ahead of schedule. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Bayley is expected back as early as this month, although her return date is more than likely to come sometime next month.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Bayley has appeared at only one WWE event staged in Saudi Arabia, defeating Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Super ShowDown in 2020.

Bayley attended last month’s Dallas Cowboys wildcard playoff game at AT&T Stadium, which will host WrestleMania 38. She retweeted pictures from her visit and wrote, “Can’t wait to come back here…” along with an hourglass emoji. You can click here for photos of WWE Superstars at the game.

