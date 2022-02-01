WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is one of the company’s top stars. She says part of her job includes dealing with creative ideas she doesn’t like. Lynch also feels there’s a right way and a wrong way to handle those situations in WWE.

“I might get a creative text on a Sunday night, ‘what the!’ and throw the phone across the room,” Lynch told Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions. “But when you go in it’s like, ‘Well, perhaps this would be better if it’s done like this.’ Sometimes you walk that fine line of ‘how do I make this better?’ Or sometimes you can change it completely.

“So it’s knowing what day and what battles to fight and what hill to die on,” Lynch continued. “Is this the hill to die on? Okay, no. Is it going to make a difference two weeks from now? No, alright, then we’ll just find a way to make this better.”

Becky Lynch talked about her dealings with Vince McMahon. She admitted that it can be difficult to convince him to change his mind.

“Sometimes he’s very set in his ways, very set in his ways,” Lynch explained. “So then you have to go, ‘How do I make this make sense for me? How do I make his vision come to life and also be something I believe in too?'”

Becky Lynch’s outlook on professional wrestling has changed over the years. She started out in the business in 2002 and has seen many ups and downs during her career.

“When I first started wrestling, I was 15 years old,” Lynch recalled. “So you have to take that into account. It was all about doing the moves, you know, and I just cared about doing the moves. Then when I started learning about wrestling, I loved chain wrestling, you know, real catch-as-catch-can. And I thought that was interesting.

“But if you’re a fan nowadays, you don’t want to sit through freakin’ 20 minutes of wrist locks,” Lynch continued. “Especially if they’re not done well. I think that the biggest change in my own mindset is really making sure that the story is prioritized over everything. As posts and moves and spots, what’s the story of the match? What’s the story of – why do I hate this character? I think that that’s one of those things when you first start wrestling. You just think about moves. You try to put one foot in front of the other.”

Becky Lynch is preparing to defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Lita at WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 19. Lynch successfully defended her title against Doudrop last Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

