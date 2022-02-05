Becky Lynch’s career in WWE took a dramatic turn during the summer of 2018. That’s when a series of events transformed Lynch’s character into “The Man” and set her on a course that eventually led to the main event of WrestleMania.

“I was supposed to have my big singles match at SummerSlam (2018) and people were really excited for it,” Lynch recalled on The Broken Skull Sessions. “People wanted to see me versus Carmella. They wanted to see the title back on (me). And Charlotte (Flair) ended up getting in the match. And at the time, Charlotte had so many opportunities, no one wanted to see her in there.

“The company thought that she was going to be the babyface in this and by me turning on my friend over a championship, that I would be the bad guy,” Lynch continued. “But of course, anybody who knew was like, ‘Well, you’re going to be a badass who just doesn’t care anymore, and you’re going to come and kick the crap out of people, you’re going to be like Stone Cold’ – for lack of a better term – is what people thought.”

Becky Lynch was originally scheduled for a one-on-one title match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella at SummerSlam 2018. Charlotte Flair was later added to the title match. When Flair won the title at SummerSlam, Lynch attacked her after the match.

Becky Lynch delivered a promo on the following SmackDown, where she blamed fans for her actions. Lynch says she tapped into her own personal feelings of frustration.

“Years of being in back and waiting my turn and not getting it,” Lynch explained. “Constantly feeling like I’m right there, and then taken off TV, and then right there, and then taken off TV, and right there. So it just constantly felt like that. I didn’t want to go to the audience that night, but they really wanted me to.

“But, and I said to them, ‘When Charlotte beat me, you all stood up and cheered the new champion’. When I said that, I could feel a, ‘Ugh, yeah, we did. We did. I’m sorry.’ And it felt like there’s no way heeling on them right now is going to work. I did it, I did it only a little bit. But I knew that it wasn’t going to work.”

Becky Lynch says she never believed that fans would boo her after SummerSlam 2018 and history proved she was right.

“Not for a single freakin’ second,” Lynch exclaimed. “Did anybody think that? There were some people in the office that thought they were going to boo me, but there was nobody else that thought I was the heel in this thing.”

