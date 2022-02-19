Ahead of her RAW Women’s Champion defense at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia later today, Becky Lynch stopped by to speak with Bleacher Report. During the conversation, “Big Time Becks” made it clear that once the bell rings, Lita will become less of an idol to her and more a target.

“I’m forced to either destroy my childhood hero or let her think she has a chance against me,” she said. “I have to destroy my childhood hero. This is an awful predicament that she’s put me in. Now, I realize the gravity of it and the impact of it and what it means for me and for the future and for Lita, and it’s huge, almost beyond my comprehension, that this is happening right now. If you told teenage me in 20 years that I’d be having a match for the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita, I think I’d literally lose my mind. My head might explode.”

Also featured on today’s Premium Live Event will be a six-woman Elimination Chamber match to determine who will receive the RAW Women’s Title shot at WrestleMania 38. Lynch is just as curious as fans to see who comes out on top in the giant structure, whether it be Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Bianca Belair, or Alexa Bliss.

“They’re all incredible women,” Lynch said. “With Rhea Ripley, we haven’t even begun to scratch the surface with her. She’s an incredible athlete, incredible at what she does, and looks amazing. A Superstar in the making, but she ain’t coming for my title, so let’s wash her aside. … Maybe it’ll be Liv Morgan and I’ll beat her again and send her packing [at WrestleMania].”

Away from the ring, Becky is still making progress on a book and noted that a documentary of unseen footage is also on the horizon.

“Time is not plentiful for me at the moment, but I’m still working on that book,” she said. “Slowly but surely chipping away at it and that will come out soon. As for the documentary, there is a lot of footage and it remains to be seen.”

