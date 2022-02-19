The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place today from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET.

Be sure to join us for live Elimination Chamber coverage at 11am ET. Below is the current card for today:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair will enter last. Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Rousey will have one hand tied behind her back for the match.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

