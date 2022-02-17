The Elimination Chamber premium event takes place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. This will mark the final stop on The Road To WrestleMania, and is going to set up several matches for that PPV.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he has been told that “twists and turns” will be coming at Elimination Chamber. However, it is unknown exactly what those will be, and how they will affect things. Of course, with WrestleMania 38 just around the corner, WWE is hoping to build as much interest as possible. Just last month, both the men and women’s Royal Rumbles were won by people not advertised for the match ahead of time.

The company is reportedly planning on having Steve Austin compete at WrestleMania this year. Kevin Owens is expected to be the potential opponent for the Texas Rattlesnake. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is also reportedly set to be returning to WWE at some stage after leaving AEW. It is said that Vince McMahon has big plans for him which could include a featured WrestleMania 38 match.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss (Bianca Belair will enter last. Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.)

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

