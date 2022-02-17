Brock Lesnar is still the odds-on favorite to win the WWE Title at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia, according to updated betting odds from the BetOnline.

The latest odds list Lesnar (-105, 20/21) as the favorite to win the Elimination Chamber match, closely followed by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (+150, 3/2) and Seth Rollins (+250, 5/2). AJ Styles (+600, 6/1), Riddle (+700, 7/1) and Austin Theory (+2500, 25/1), the other particpants in the match, are the underdogs with longer odds.

Bianca Belair (-200, 1/2) is the odds-on favorite to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Alexa Bliss (+200, 2/1), who makes her in-ring return on Saturday, has the second shortest odds, followed by Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Meanwhile, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-1300, 1/13) and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (-1600, 1/16) are significant favorites to retain their titles against WWE Hall of Famers Bill Goldberg and Lita, respectively.

Below are the updated odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar (-105, 20/21) vs. Bobby Lashley (c) (+150, 3/2) vs. Seth Rollins (+250, 5/2) vs. vs. AJ Styles (+600, 6/1) vs. Riddle (+700, 7/1) vs. Austin Theory (+2500, 25/1)

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Bianca Belair (-200, 1/2) vs. Alexa Bliss (+200, 2/1) vs. Rhea Ripley (+300, 3/1) vs. Liv Morgan (+700, 7/1) vs. Doudrop (+1000, 10/1) vs. Nikki A.S.H. (+2500, 25/1)

Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns (c) (-1300, 1/13) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (+575, 23/4)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch (c) (-1600, 1/16) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Lita (+600, 6/1)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos (c) (-525, 4/21) vs. The Viking Raiders (+300, 3/1)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Drew McIntyre (-650, 2/13) vs. Madcap Moss (+375, 15/4)

Ronda Rousey & Naomi (-375, 4/15) vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville (+250, 5/2)

Rey Mysterio (-200, 1/2) vs. The Miz (+150, 3/2)

