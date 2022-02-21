One of the things WWE star Bianca Belair feels is most important to having success is checking her perspective while at work. The biggest example Bianca Belair used in this regard was her 2021 SummerSlam match against Becky Lynch, where she dropped the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship to Lynch in 26 seconds.

In an appearance on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, Bianca Belair admitted she was nervous following the loss, but ultimate kept perspective. She also pointed out how much a conversation with John Cena helped her in that regard.

“I feel like I constantly have to try and check my perspective in WWE,” Belair said. “Try to look at the bigger picture. You know, losing in 26 seconds, I was very nervous afterward of what was going to come out of it and then just going and seeing all of the support behind it. You know, afterward, like, ‘okay, let me show who I am without a title.’ And it showed that I know who I am and I can be the EST with a title and I feel like, in a way, that made me somewhat bigger.

“And after the match, I remember John Cena coming up to me, and the words that he told me really just set my perspective of the bigger picture and really just showcasing who you are without a title, and one day it’ll come back around. Maybe or maybe, but in the end, you know, for me, too, in that moment, my perspective is too, I always want people to feel something.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My Love Letter To Wrestling and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]