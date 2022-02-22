Big E had a major 2021, winning the Money In The Bank briefcase and eventually going on to become WWE Champion for his first time. But now that he’s been traded to SmackDown, E questions where the trajectory of his career goes now with the WWE title in the rearview mirror.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Big E explained how his focus is now set on controlling what is in his power.

“My focus has been on controlling what I can. We’ve had several interviews, and I’m sure I’ve already talked your ears off about meditation and how much that has helped me,” Big E said.“But, that’s my job. I focus on being the performer and do the very best with what I’m given, that’s my focus.

“But I don’t want any of that to be perceived as me taking away from being with Kofi and Woods — that’s my greatest delight. For me, it was a transition I will say I did not expect at this time in my career,” Big E admitted. “I had hoped to climb back and try once again to win back the WWE championship.”

If his path led him to SmackDown, then E will aim for the top champion on the blue brand, and arguably in all of WWE: Roman Reigns.

“But, we have a pretty big champion [Roman Reigns] and pretty big title on SmackDown as well, so, you never know. Right now, my focus is all about controlling what I can and doing the best with what I’m given and that’s always been my focus.”

