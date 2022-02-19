Former WWE Champion Big E is set to represent the company at this Sunday’s NASCAR Daytona 500 race as the pace car driver. The news was first announced during WWE SmackDown last night but a follow-up press release has now been provided via the Daytona National Speedway’s website.

The official press release about states, “Big E will pilot the “Official” 2022 Toyota Camry DAYTONA 500 pace car, leading the 40-car field to the green flag of The Great American Race, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Live pre-race coverage begins on FS1 with NASCAR RACEDAY at 11:00 a.m. ET, before the show’s move to FOX at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Possessing incredible strength, unmatched charisma, and the power of positivity, Big E learned the value of hard work at an early age and found success in football and powerlifting before joining WWE. Big E is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion and United States Championship, and partnered with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to become one of sports entertainment’s most popular trios, The New Day.

A Tampa, Fla. native, Big E is a former University of Iowa defensive lineman and USA Powerlifting Champion. He actively supports WWE’s bullying prevention program, Be a STAR, as well as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Big E will be a major part of WrestleMania 38, which takes place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets for the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history are still available at SeatGeek.com.”

Big E’s most recent televised match was on February 11, where he teamed with fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston in a losing effort to Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto). E was suddenly traded to SmackDown late last month, reuniting with New Day partners Kofi and the injured Xavier Woods.

