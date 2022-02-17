Big Swole was a guest on one of the latest episodes published by Public Enemies Podcast, as she discussed her time with AEW and her relationship with AEW President, Tony Khan.

On November 30, 2021, Big Swole was released by All Elite Wrestling. In a statement on Twitter posted by Tony Khan, he stated that he let Swole’s contract expire as he felt that her wrestling wasn’t good enough. Swole disclosed that she could not understand his remarks.

“I don’t understand that [Tony Khan’s remark about her in-ring ability]. I don’t understand that,” Swole said. “Like it just — I feel like it just wasn’t necessary, especially when you’re in a position of power and then you know, sometimes, people with power, they do of course make mistakes but however, I feel like you’ve been in this position of power for a very long time, whether it’d be with different sports organizations and everything so I feel like a certain decorum, you should have it, in a sense and especially, like I said, with the line and I only say this because, during our exit interview, I asked him about my skills and about my wrestling.

“I literally asked him, I was like, ‘Hey –’ because I was asking why I wasn’t on TV for a year because I wanted to have some closure so that I can move on with my life and I asked him, I was like, ‘Hey, what is the reason behind me not being on TV?’ I’m like, ‘Is it my wrestling skills? Do you think that I am not up to par?’ And he blatantly just came out and just praised me and said, ‘Oh no, that’s definitely not it.’”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Public Enemies Podcast with an h/t to POST Wrestling for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]