Hot on the heels of winning the WWE Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley sat down for an exclusive interview with Graham Matthews of Wrestle Rant for Bleacher Report.

The All-Mighty noted that he would someday like to rekindle his rivalry with John Cena. The last time they met one-on-one was at the Great American Bash event in 2007. That night, John Cena retained his WWE Championship.

“Cena’s always one of those guys where come WrestleMania time, he’s out in his gym doing those 800-pound squats getting ready for it, I know he is,” Lashley said. “I know he’s doing a lot of stuff with the movies and everything like that, but I know he’s training and looking over the roster and saying, ‘Who can I go over there and do something with?’

“I hope my name is on his list because of course I’d like [to face] him, also. On the same token, I never want to take away from the current roster, the people who are out there banging every week and doing the live events.”

Bobby Lashley was also keen to point out that he’s never won a tag team championship in WWE, and that with MVP on the cusp of returning to compete in the ring, it is something he would like to change.

“One thing I haven’t won yet in WWE is a tag team title,” Lashley said. “MVP’s been rehabbing. I just saw him post something again [recently] on Instagram doing some work and I know he’s getting ready. Every time he sees me, he says, ‘Bro, I’m almost there, I’m almost there.’ He’s putting on some good weight and he’s training. Me and MVP might do a run at the tag team titles, also. There are so many different possibilities right now I’m excited about.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Bleacher Report.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]