As noted earlier, WWE released a storyline update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Lashley had entered concussion protocol.

According to Kazeem Famuyide from The Ringer Wrestling Show, Bobby Lashley is actually dealing with a legitimate shoulder injury and could be out of action for a while. The injury reportedly happened at the Royal Rumble against Brock Lesnar.

“I have it under good authority that Bobby Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match,” Kazeem Famuyide revealed. “If you noticed he hasn’t worked any RAWs. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the [Brock] Lesnar at the Rumble. Again, I was wondering how they were going to work him in there while being hurt. I’m assuming this concussion protocol thing is the way to get him out there.

“From what I’m told, it’s for a least four months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania. From what I’m told he is shoot hurt and should be out for some time.”

The latest episode from The Ringer Wrestling Show is available below.

Did you miss our #WWEChamber. post-show on @SpotifyGrnroom? Download it now on @ringerpodcasts as the Ringer Wrestling crew reacts!https://t.co/E4Sqo582Km pic.twitter.com/d1scEVHTBA — The Ringer Wrestling Show (@ringerwrestling) February 19, 2022

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Ringer Wrestling Show with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]