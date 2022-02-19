WWE released a storyline update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.

WWE announced via Twitter that Bobby Lashley has entered concussion protocol and will travel back to the United States under medical supervision to undergo additional evaluation.

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Title by defeating former champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins. Lesnar will now face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Below is WWE’s update:

