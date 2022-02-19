WWE has not offered any real details on the big Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38.

Brock Lesnar won today’s WWE Elimination Chamber main event to become the new WWE Champion after WWE did an injury angle with Bobby Lashley. WWE then confirmed Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38 as Reigns retained his title over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg today in Saudi Arabia.

WWE’s official preview for Lesnar vs. Reigns bills it as a Champion vs. Champion match and a Title vs. Title match, but they have not confirmed if this will be a Winner Takes All match or some kind of Title Unification bout.

WWE also has not confirmed if Lesnar vs. Reigns will take place on Night One or Night Two of WrestleMania 38, but it was recently reported that Brock vs. Roman would headline Night Two, while the plan is for Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to main event Night One.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the updated card coming out of Elimination Chamber:

Title vs. Title Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

