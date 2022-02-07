Hot on the heels of winning the WWE Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble, Bobby Lashley sat down for an exclusive interview with Graham Matthews of Wrestle Rant for Bleacher Report.

The new champion stated whilst it was good to finally get his first one-on-one match with Brock Lesnar on January 29, which was years in the making, he already has his eyes on facing him one-on-one again.

“It was good to get that first match in, but I think there’s so many more matches to go with me and him,” Lashley said. “I still think there’s some bad blood that needs to be fought over.”

The All-Mighty was also asked whether the potential for an MMA-style match would be an option for the next time it is just The Beast Incarnate and himself in the ring.

“Oh, it all interests me,” Lashley said. “The only thing that doesn’t interest me is a Street Fight. I think what I can do with [my fists] is going to be more brutal than what I can do with a kendo stick or with a table or with a chair. I don’t think we even need that and I think he feels the same way.

“I think he’d rather suplex me than swing a stick at me. So many people want to see it that a Fight Pit would be cool. Put on some MMA gloves and get in a cage. I think any one of those things interests me.”

The Fight Pit is a gimmick match that originated in WWE NXT and is a variation of the infamous Lion’s Den matches from The Attitude Era. The first Fight Pit match took place on the May 27, 2020 edition of WWE NXT and featured Matt Riddle battling Timothy Thatcher, with guest referee Kurt Angle. Thatcher went on to win that match by technical submission.

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber inside an Elimination Chamber match against Brock Lesnar, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles and Austin Theory. The event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will be the first time the Elimination Chamber match has taken place outside of North America.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Bleacher Report.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]