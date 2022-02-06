During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, Paul Heyman joined the show to talk about the aftermath of last weekend’s Royal Rumble event. Bobby Lashley reclaimed the WWE Championship during his match with Brock Lesnar with the help of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The former Advocate of Brock Lesnar spoke about his match with Bobby Lashley, which he lost thanks to Roman Reigns, and why Bobby Lashley can’t compare to Brock Lesnar.

“Hopefully the first in a series of matches between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley,” Heyman said. “It’s a very intriguing matchup, very physical matchup. I look at it differently, surprise surprise, than most because I don’t agree with the narrative ‘it’s 20 years in the making.’ I don’t think their amateur careers compare. Every championship Bobby Lashley won in collegiate wrestling did not compare to the Division 1 NCAA Championship.

“Brock was the UFC Heavyweight Champion of the World, Bobby Lashley was a lawnmower, was a freak train in Bellator but Bellator is not the UFC. When you are the star on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown, you are the biggest star in the biggest sports entertainment brand on the face of the planet. If you’re a big star elsewhere, nothing against those very viable companies but it’s not being the main event of WrestleMania or the biggest star on RAW or SmackDown. That’s the difference. Brock Lesnar has had an unparalleled career and you can’t compare Bobby Lashley’s career to him.”

It was announced on Monday during RAW that Brock Lesnar would get a chance to win back his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber match on Saturday, February 19th. Although Lesnar made his plans clear that he’ll be facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 following his Royal Rumble win, Goldberg confronted Reigns on SmackDown and challenged him to a match at Elimination Chamber as well.

The Special Council for Roman Reigns continued to talk about the comparisons between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar and mentioned the one thing Lashley does have over Brock. Paul Heyman also stated that this Lashley we’re seeing is the best version he’s seen in the past 20 years.

“What you can say is that Bobby Lashley has struggled and worked and clawed his way to the very top of this industry,” Heyman stated. “As the Heavyweight Champion on RAW, and a very credible champion on RAW, an All Mighty and magnificent and fantastic representative of the RAW brand and certainly carving a niche in the history of the WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley proved himself to be a very worthy opponent for Brock Lesnar, if not one to be called equal until proven not equal.

“That’s the narrative that I see, that this Bobby Lashley is greater than any Bobby Lashley that I’ve seen in the last 20 years including the Bobby Lashley that headlined a WrestleMania against Umaga. That’s the intrigue here. In their first match, no matter what happened to reach that conclusion, Bobby Lashley pinned Brock Lesnar 1,2,3. The first time they fought one-on-one, Bobby Lashley can honestly say ‘I pinned Brock Lesnar.’ They’ve gotten in the ring with each other twice in physical combat and Bobby Lashley came out on top twice.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After the Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

