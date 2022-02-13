WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, recently sat down with Kristian Harloff of The Big Thing to discuss a variety of topics surrounding his career and his wrestling school, Reality of Wrestling.

The 5-time WCW Champion was asked whether his wrestling school currently has an exclusive deal in place with All Elite Wrestling, or whether it was something exclusive to WWE.

“No, Sammy Guevara is one of my students. He came out of Reality of Wrestling,” Booker T said. “We don’t have an exclusive deal with WWE or anything like that with our students. You know, Rok-C, one of my students, the first ROH Women’s Champion, right now highly sought by WWE as well. MACE, he’s one of my students now with WWE right now. So, nah it’s not exclusive.”

Booker T also had some advice for budding young wrestlers who were looking to make it to the next level and hoping to follow similar journeys like Rok-C and MACE.

“What we do is, like you say, we have television. We try and get young people that’s got that talent to take the most direct route to get to that next level and that’s being seen on television,” Booker T explained. “And I say that from experience. I never worked any indy shows or anything like that when I was coming up in my career. But I worked for Global Wrestling Federation on television for 18 months straight, and I was on television Monday through Friday. So I say, somebody’s going to see me, and if I’m good enough, somebody is going to make a phone call and say how can I use your services.

“So you know, that’s what happened and I try and tell young people if you’re good enough, you’re going to be seen on Reality of Wrestling television and someone is going to call you. Going out just working territories working shows, that right there you can learn less, you can actually pick up so many bad habits from actually doing that. Get yourself in a group. Be a part of a group that’s better than you, that’s teaching you the what not to do’s, and trust me you’ll make it to the next level if you’re good enough.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Kristian Harloff with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

