During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the upcoming match between Lita and Becky Lynch. The two women will be competing against each other at the Elimination Chamber event later this month. He believes that the live crowd will love the experience.

“God bless Lita, go get that money girl. It’s a great match to have for that Saudi crowd,” Booker T said. “Because I’ll tell you right now, that probably crowd probably thought that Lita was still on the roster. That’s how much they love throwbacks, that’s how much those guys over there love seeing someone from that era.

“For me, them having the chance to see Lita over there is going to be huge. Becky Lynch is going to be big as well. But for the people in Saudi to see Lita, it is going to be a big moment for them. As well, it’s going to be a big moment for women’s wrestling.”

Booker T doesn’t believe that Lita is taking a spot from anyone on the card right now. That’s because he thinks she is the most popular person WWE could book from the female division in WWE.

“For Lita to actually be able to have that moment, I think she deserves it,” Booker said. “You say she taking somebody’s spot? I don’t think so. Because I don’t think anybody from a female perspective of this era is going to be as big as Lita in Saudi Arabia at this time right now. I don’t think any of the females on the roster are as big as Lita is in Saudi Arabia in 2022. I could be wrong, but those fans over there, they want some old school.”

