During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Jeff Hardy rejecting an offer to enter WWE’s Hall Of Fame. The company presented him with the opportunity and a chance to return to the company, but he turned them down. That is something that the two-time inductee understood.

“You know what, I get it, I totally understand,” Booker T admitted. “Those guys worked in that company together for years, and they started there together. They’re originals as far as WWF goes, those guys are originals. I think the Hardys, I really think they want to finish it the way they started it, together. There’s nothing wrong with that.

“I give them all the props in the world for wanting to do it like that. I wish me and my brother could have finished it like that. Honestly, the way I started it. And I wanted to finish it the way I started it, and that was with my brother. That didn’t get a chance to come to fruition. But these guys still have time to make something like that happen.”

Even though Jeff Hardy won’t be getting inducted this year, that doesn’t mean it will never happen. In fact, Booker T believes that the company will eventually offer to put the popular tag team into the Hall Of Fame together.

“There’s more than enough time for WWE to come around and say, ‘man, we need both of these guys in the Hall Of Fame at the same time. Because they are our original Hardy Boyz tag team and they’ve done so much for this company,’” he believes. “So yeah, man, I can see that.”

Booker T then spoke about WWE’s Hall Of Fame in a more general sense. He stressed the importance of checking a wrestler’s body of work. Adding that there’s a lot of non-WWE talent that deserves to be inducted.

“There’s a lot of big names out there I think that we haven’t just sat out there and thought about, ‘should these guys be in the Hall Of Fame?’ You need to look at their body of work,” he said. “That’s why going into the Hall Of Fame is something that your body of work should say whether you get in or not.

“There’s guys out there that have done so much for this business, perhaps that aren’t even WWE guys. Should The Great Muta be in the Hall Of Fame? That’s what I am saying. There’s a lot of people out there that we are not thinking about that are Hall Of Fame worthy, that never worked in WWE. At least not for a significant amount of time or anything like that.”

