WWE legend Booker T recently spoke about the recent MJF and CM Punk match on his Hall Of Fame podcast. The former WCW star has admitted that MJF impressed him in that match. The upcoming AEW star proved to him that he’s more than just a talker.

“I saw some of it, it wasn’t bad or anything like that,” he said. “MJF, I don’t know if it was working with CM Punk, definitely brought his game up a whole lot from a guy that I just thought was a talker. He actually showed me his in-ring prowess where he actually had everything working for him. I was like, ‘wow, this is pretty good.’”

While Booker T thought that MJF was putting in some good work during the main event, he also pointed out the importance of CM Punk. He believes that the more experienced star could have been the puppet master behind things.

“CM Punk may have been the puppet master as far as being able to pull that off. As far as taking him out there to be able to have a match like that. But it always takes two to tango,” he added. “Someone else is going to always make you look better than you could ever have made yourself look. I don’t know if that’s what the case was, but it was a good match.”

When it comes to the storyline between CM Punk and MJF, Booker T believes that it should come to an end. The two-time Hall Of Fame doesn’t see any reason for it to continue from this point.

“I think there’s always room to circle back and do something with it,” he admitted. “I really don’t know where you go with this. Just because I think it has been building up to the payoff. But I don’t think it has been built up to go anywhere further than that. I could be wrong. But I just don’t feel that this is a feud, for me, that I need to see a whole lot more of.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]