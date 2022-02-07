During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed The Undertaker’s future. With WrestleMania right around the corner, like clockwork speculation has begun about whether or not The Deadman will be competing. Booker doesn’t believe that we will see ‘Taker this year, but that isn’t the case for the future. He believes that Undertaker will compete one more time.

“People are still wondering if ‘Taker is going to come back for one more,” Booker said. “But I don’t think we are going to see ‘Taker back for this WrestleMania. But I did say, we will see The Undertaker back inside the squared circle before it’s all said and done. At WrestleMania, one more time, that’s my prediction, and normally I am right.”

Booker T was also asked about why WWE has kept Tamina around for so long. However, the Hall Of Famer pointed out that WWE needs loyal soldiers. He made it clear that Tamina is believable inside of the ring when she competes. He also believes that other people see her as someone who can lead by example.

“You have some talent in your company, they’re like soldiers,” Booker T stated. “All of your soldiers, they’re never going to be generals, so to speak, for the perspective of where they wear the stripes. But the generals know, that soldier right there, I can put in a position of leadership, and she’s going to be able to lead by example, by what she goes out in the ring and does. You might think, she doesn’t get the greatest crowd reaction. But when you watch her in the ring, I ask you the question, is she believable?”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]