During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on CM Punk’s feud with MJF. He admitted that his first thought about the situation would be on wanting a bigger payoff. For him, it isn’t just about wanting to pop a rating on television.

“I haven’t been paying that close attention to the story enough to where I say, ‘well they’re just going to do it on regular TV and not really make that a bigger payoff.’ Because I would be thinking, a match with MJF and CM Punk, I am thinking about the payoff. The first payoff, I want to try and get something out of it other than just a rating on television. I really want to try and pop the crowd with this match.”

Booker T then reveals one element of the build that he would have booked differently. For him, he would have had CM Punk leave after being put through the announce table by Wardlow a few weeks ago. This could then have built to being called out, with fans questioning Punk’s health.

“I thought Wardlow, me thinking in a perfect world the way that thing would have ended was Wardlow would have left him laying on the outside of the ring after he went through the table. This guy is bruised, battered, and torn, he may have a disc problem after that,” he said. “We don’t know if CM Punk will ever be the same after that. And then MJF calls him out and something actually happens.”

Booker T also took the time to praise MJF, stating he would strap the rocket to him right now. The Hall Of Famer wouldn’t be beating him right now, which AEW chose not to do last night.

“I am not going to beat MJF right now, it’s just not something I am going to do,” he said. “Just because I find MJF in a place to where this guy is one of these guys where I see him getting the rocket put on him and pushed all the way to the moon. We are going to hitch our wagon to him and see exactly how far he can take us. He’s one of those types of guys right now in this generation of professional wrestling.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]