MLW’s World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily. During the discussion, Hammerstone commented on former MLW star and Dynasty stablemate MJF. Right now, MJF is thriving with AEW in a storyline with CM Punk, and the current MLW World Champion believes that he is improving each week.

“I think MJF is the man,” he stated. “Listen, CM Punk is great, I am not going to sit here and bash him or say anything bad about him. But MJF is on a different level right now, you can tell every week he gets better. Not just on the mic, but in the ring. MJF is so phenomenal, he’s one of the very, very best doing it right now. Every time I watch him it’s just awesome and it puts a smile on my face, and I am happy to see it.”

Hammerstone also spoke about the potential for him to work with Pro Wrestling NOAH again. Right now, COVID-19 is causing problems with that, but touring with the promotion is very much on his mind right now.

“Obviously things are so chaotic still with the pandemic and protocols for travel and all that,” he lamented. “But 100% that’s something that is very, very important to me. That’s at the top of my list as far as things that I want to do, is to get back over there in some fashion. Whether that’s another big long tour where I am able to defend the championship. Or shorter stays I am not sure what is going to be in the cards.

“But I very much want to get back out there. I think it’s something that will provide some really interesting matchups that we didn’t get to do the last time I was there. So there’s still a lot to do over there.”

Hammerstone has an upcoming MLW title defense against Davey Richards on Saturday, February 26 at SuperFight. This bout is something that he has described as a dream match and he is also pleased to see Richards back and working at the top level.

“Yeah, a huge fan. I think he’s one of the best to ever do it,” Hammerstone said. “I am super excited. He’s one of the last guys left that I would say is kind of like a dream match for me. Just a few years ago it was off the table because he had kind of backed out of the pro wrestling world. So to see him back and not just back to collect a couple of paychecks. He’s back in it, firing on all cylinders as good as he was. It’s very cool and I am very excited for the match.”

