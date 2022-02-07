AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about the locker room that he has brought together. He believes there is a great combination of youth and experience with the company right now. Tony Khan said that having that has made for a winning combination.

“We have a tremendous locker room,” Tony stated. “Some of the best young wrestlers, and some of the best veteran wrestlers in the business. In both the men’s and women’s locker room, I think it’s a great mix. You saw this week with MJF beating CM Punk, you saw time and time again, we’ve had really great young wrestlers.

“You talk about the four pillars, Jungle Boy, MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin. And maybe the fifth pillar, Dr Britt Baker, the Women’s World Champion. All of them have had huge wins, and I think we’ve got a great mix of veteran stars and young talent here in AEW right now, and it’s a winning combination. It makes for a great locker room.”

Tony Khan also commented on the recent AEW Dynamite main event. The match saw MJF hand CM Punk his first loss in AEW, and Khan was impressed with their work. He thinks that it was MJF’s biggest win and best performance for the company.

“It was an amazing match, it was an incredible match,” he says. “You can’t say enough about what those two men did for AEW and for our fans. All the great people in Chicago who came through a snowstorm to get to the show, they saw an awesome, awesome main event.

“I don’t think it was the result anybody in Chicago wanted to see, or probably anybody wanted to see. I have to say, outside of Long Island I don’t know if there’s that many MJF fans. But if you’re an MJF fan, this was your biggest night, because that was his biggest win, and his best match. I thought it was an awesome main event.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

