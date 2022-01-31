AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio where he discussed Jon Moxley’s return. The former AEW World Champion returned to the company on AEW Dynamite after an absence as he checked himself into rehabilitation for alcohol abuse. His comeback is something that Khan was happy to see. He admitted that it is important, and it was emotional for the fans.

“It really did,” Tony said on Moxley’s return making him proud. “To have Jon Moxley back in AEW is so important, but also just to see him made me smile and made me so happy. I really do love John and I missed him very much, it was was hard not having him. It was emotional in many ways, certainly, I think for the fans, they really missed John also.

“And I think John missed wrestling and missed the fans. I think you could see that when he was back out there. He had a great comeback match last Friday on Rampage and now John is back here in AEW. It is great having him back on the road with us.”

Jon Moxley cut a promo in his first appearance back. Since then he competed against Ethan Page on Rampage, while he also faced Homicide at The Wrld On GCW event. Now he’s back in the ring, Tony Khan has stated that things are shaping up to be a huge 2022 for the company and Moxley.

“Clearly again, the fans had missed him,” Tony Khan stated. “Things are just really shaping up for a huge 2022, I think. With Mox back, now in January, healthier, happier, looking just better than ever, certainly the best he’s ever looked in AEW, I think. It bodes really well for us for this next year. We got great numbers for his return.”

If you use any quotes from this article please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]