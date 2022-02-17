Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T recently spoke about Charlotte Flair’s need for a victory over Ronda Rousey on his Hall Of Fame podcast. The two women are set to collide at WrestleMania 38 for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Yet before that, they will face each other this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber event.

Flair will be teaming with Sonya Deville to take on Ronda and Naomi following their recent exchanges on SmackDown. Booker T believes it is time for the Queen to pick up a victory. He also thinks Sonya’s current gimmick could play a part in that.

“Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda’s always had the upper hand if I am not mistaken, over Charlotte Flair. So it is time for Charlotte to get a little piece of the action, a little champagne wishes and caviar dreams, man. I think Charlotte, it’s time for her to come up. There again, with Sonya Deville playing the role of when she’s got the jacket on, she’s one person, when she’s got the jacket off, she’s somebody else. It might work out.”

Booker T also spoke about Brock Lesnar’s recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show. This saw the Beast open up in what was a rare lengthy interview for him. Booker admitted that it’s right that people haven’t seen that side of him, as he’s been playing a character. He also pointed out how Hulk Hogan ruined his allure on Hogan Knows Best.

“It’s a side that you shouldn’t have seen before because he’s been playing his role,” Booker said. “He made people think that he was that guy every time he walked out of the curtain. That’s the concept of what I have talked about before. Being a Phenom on Monday night and being a chef on Twitch on Thursday. And still trying to come out and have that feeling that you can give people, it’s not the same.

“When I saw Hogan Knows Best, and Hogan went to take a crap, I said, ‘I don’t want to see this guy ever again.’ He messed up the allure of Hulk Hogan, he messed up the view of the way people wanted to see Hulk Hogan. They didn’t want to see him as a regular guy. When he did that, it can mess up everything.”

