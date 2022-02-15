WWE star Brock Lesnar stopped by The Pat McAfee Show Monday morning to promote WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

Brock Lesnar was asked about being on many people’s Mount Rushmore’s of pro wrestlers, and Lesnar was frank in saying he doesn’t care. All that matters to him is making money for himself and wrestling.

“I don’t care or give a sh-t,” Lesnar said. “I’m serious. Like I don’t give a f-ck if I’m in the Hall of Fame or not. I’ve done what I did. I don’t care. I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know, I’m a good person, a good dad, and all that stuff. That’s important to me.

“A Mount Rushmore of wrestling? Yeah, there’s a lot of guys. This is a business about making money okay? Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be doing a podcast if you weren’t making money. The world turns, the NFL, everything, you know is about just turning dollar bills, yo.”

Ultimately Brock Lesnar feels fortunate to still be atop of the WWE food chain and to help WWE continue to prosper. He’s also excited to be part of the Elimination Chamber match this Sunday, a match he has never participated in.

“I feel fortunate that I’m still able to be on top and do that,” Lesnar said. “To be a part of a company that Vince McMahon, you know, helped skyrocket and now, you know, be a part of this Pay-Per-View. We’re going to Saudi Arabia, going to Saudi Arabia this weekend for the Elimination Chamber, and being a part of that. Which is a first time for me, you know, entering the Elimination Chamber.”

