AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about All Elite Wrestling partnering with the American Heart Association and her career aspirations.

During the interview, Brandi spoke about how she has been in the wrestling business for about 10 years and never held a championship. She noted that there is a lot more that she is seeking to accomplish in her career.

“I like to continue to evolve,” said Brandi Rhodes. “I was just having this conversation with my husband, and I told him I don’t think I’m ever going to reach a point where I’m not striving for more. I am very driven, and I’ve always been. That was instilled in me by my parents, and that’s who I am.

“There is a lot more I’m seeking to accomplish. I have been in the wrestling business for about 10 years, and I’ve never held a championship. I don’t want it handed to me. I want to earn it, and I’m putting in the work to do that.”

As noted, Brandi and Cody’s TNT reality series Rhodes To The Top is now available to stream via HBO Max. The series was picked up for a second season.

