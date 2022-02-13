Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt tweeted for the first time since November, amusingly asking that his name be taken off a list of Roman Reigns victims. Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor posted a tweet noting the fact that Roman could beat every former Universal Champion within his current reign. This is a feat he could earn at Elimination Chamber next weekend. However, that isn’t a list that The Fiend believes he belongs on.

“Take my name off that s--t,” Wyatt tweeted.

Of course, Bray Wyatt is a former Universal Champion, and he was technically beaten by the Tribal Chief. It was The Fiend who dropped the title to Roman at Payback 2020 in order to kickstart Reigns’ current reign. However, it was not Bray Wyatt that got pinned in that match. This was a triple threat No Holds Barred match, and it was Braun Strowman who took the fall. So, while the history books do show a win for Roman against Bray, he was never pinned or submitted by the former Shield star.

In order for Roman Reigns to beat every former Universal Champion, he would need to defeat Goldberg next Saturday. The WWE Hall Of Famer is the only former Universal Champion that he hasn’t beaten during this run. Roman is already enjoying the longest reign in the title’s history, which currently stands at 532 days and counting.

Bray Wyatt has yet to appear for a wrestling promotion since his release from WWE. It has been confirmed that he will be appearing at the WrestleCon convention during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Over 200 talents are set to appear at the event in Dallas, Texas, with Wyatt being one of them. This is set to run from Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April, 5. Bray Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete clause is now over, so he is free to work wherever he wants.

