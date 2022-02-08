GCW boss Brett Lauderdale says GCW Tag Team Champion Nick Gage’s new exclusive contract may be the first and last contract the promotion will ever offer.

As noted on Monday, it was revealed that Gage has signed an exclusive, multi-year contract with GCW. The deal will reportedly allow the face of GCW to reduce the number of matches he has to wrestle moving forward, while keeping him a part of the Game Changer Wrestling brand.

In an update, Lauderdale tweeted on the signing and said he’s always been against the idea of talent contracts for GCW, but Gage is an exception to that rule. He went on and said he is proud that GCW can give Gage the future he deserves.

“I’ve always been against the idea of contracts for talent in GCW, but there’s an exception to every rule… This is the first & likely the last contract GCW will ever offer. Nick has earned the right to finish his career on his terms w/ dignity & a focus on the future he deserves. I’m proud GCW can give him that. For the hard work, sacrifice & loyalty over 23+ years, MDK ALL FN DAY!,” he wrote with a photo of Gage.

Gage also commented on the contract reports and wrote, “Long live gcw and mdk all fn day”

Gage is currently one-half of the GCW Tag Team Champions, with Matt Tremont, known as The New H8 Club. He has been with the company since 2017, and is a two-time former GCW World Champion, once holding the title for a record 722 days.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below:

