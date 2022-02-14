In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar talked about the difference between the WWE locker room when he was coming up and the WWE locker room now. Brock Lesnar believes that the younger WWE talent needs to step up.

“It’s just kind of weird how the whole, the revolutionary door, you know?” Lesnar said. “Because when I first came up it was like, you know, The Undertaker and Steve [Austin] and I could go on and on with the guys. But now I’m the old b-stard walking down the halls.

“I’m looking at these young kids and I don’t know. Someone needs to step up. That means get over. Figure out how to f-cking put a–es in seats, not worry about your next high spot. Figure out how the hell I can be different. Like how can I make money? That’s it. That’s the business.”

When asked further what the younger generation of wrestlers didn’t get, Lesnar pointed to them thinking they just needed to go out and do certain moves over and over again. For Lesnar, it all comes down to storylines and good vs. evil, much like his current feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“The young generation thinks that if they go out and do a certain move and do it over and over, you know, that’s not the business,” Lesnar said. “There’s a good guy and a bad guy. You know, like, Holyfield and Tyson. Like you know, mega heavyweights. ‘Ah, I don’t like that guy. I like him.’ Pitting people against each other. Storylines and you know, that’s what’s fun about me coming back this time was the storyline with Roman Reigns. Being with Paul Heyman for 15 years and now Paul’s with Roman.”

You can watch the full interview below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]