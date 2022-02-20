Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion.

But there was a moment during the match that may have stood out to those watching — when Brock decided to burst his way through his holding pod to enter the match. According to a new report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, this wasn’t something planned beforehand for the bout.

“Brock Lesnar smashed through a legitimate Elimination Chamber door to enter the EC match and we are told that was not a planned spot,” Johnson notes.

With Lesnar’s victory at the Premium Live Event, it will now be a title vs. title, winner takes all match between Lesnar and the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The two have competed against one another multiple times in the past but the stakes have never been greater with both the top Championships on the line.

You can see the moment Brock Lesnar began to burst out of his pod below:

