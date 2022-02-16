Brock Lesnar had one of the best rookie years in the history of WWE. He faced some of the top names in the history of professional wrestling, and beat almost all of them, during his rapid rise up the card.

“I got to wrestle (Hulk) Hogan,” Lesnar recalled on The Pat McAfee Show. “I got to wrestle, you know, Dwayne, ‘The Rock’. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, but I didn’t get to wrestle Steve (Austin) and I was thinking about this actually today.”

WWE tried to make a match between Brock Lesnar and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin back in 2002. It was set to be a qualifying match for the King of the Ring tournament on an episode of RAW. But it never happened after Austin abruptly walked out on the company.

Austin has repeatedly stated that he was upset about being asked to lose to Brock Lesnar in a match that had no hype or storyline and would be presented on television instead of pay-per-view. Looking back, Lesnar says he understands Austin’s decision.

“I understand from a business aspect,” Lesnar said. “At the time Steve left and you know…didn’t want to work with me and it was probably the right decision for him at the time. You know, I don’t hold a grudge against it at all. Business is business, I got that right away. I had a lot of good mentors, you know, coming up in the business.”

Back in 2015, there was speculation about a possible match between Austin and Lesnar being set up for WrestleMania 32. Austin appeared at the show but did not wrestle a match.

Austin is reportedly returning to the ring. WWE has been talking to Austin about an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38. Austin has not wrestled a match since he retired after losing to The Rock at WrestleMania XIX.

