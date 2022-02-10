This week’s card for AEW Rampage has been announced, and among the segments and matches announced, top star Bryan Danielson is scheduled to make an appearance. One can assume he will be following up on his question for Jon Moxley last week, where he offered Mox the idea of creating a stable together.

Fans will also see Hook in action as he takes on Blake Li of The Nightmare Factory. This will be the fifth Rampage match for the undefeated Hook, who has wins over Fuego del Sol, Bear Bronson, Aaron Solow, and Serpentico.

It was also noted earlier that Rampage will feature AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defending against Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn. The two teams have been feuding for a few weeks now.

You can see the full card for AEW Rampage below:

* Bryan Danielson speaks

* Hook vs. Blake Li

* The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

* Robyn Renegade vs. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker (non-title match)

AEW Tag Team Championships

* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (c) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)

