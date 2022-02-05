As noted earlier today, an NXT Title Match between current champion Bron Breakker and #1 contender Santos Escobar will take place on February 15 at NXT Vengeance Day.

A week ahead of their clash in the ring, the two competitors will attend a Championship Summit on this Tuesday’s NXT. The press release issued out by WWE points to the two men coming face to face and exchanging heated words before the title match.

You can see the full press release from WWE below:

With their NXT Championship Match at Vengeance Day looming, Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar will meet face-to-face inside the ring for a Championship Summit this Tuesday on NXT 2.0. Escobar has made his thoughts on Breakker and his championship victory very clear. What will he and Breakker have to say now that the two are set to square off for the title at NXT Vengeance Day? Tune in to NXT 2.0 Tuesday night at 8/7 C on Syfy to find out!

Breakker and the former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa teamed up to beat Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde in the main event of last week’s NXT. You can see an updated version of the Vengeance Day card below:

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Santos Escobar

– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Cameron Grimes

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) defend against Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta

– The finals of the 2022 men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– Steel cage match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

