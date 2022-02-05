Bron Breakker will have his first NXT World Title defense at Vengeance Day on February 15 against none other than Santos Escobar.

Breakker, who won the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January, has received criticism from Escobar for becoming champion so quickly. He has emphasized how much he despises Bron for all the opportunities handed to him and for becoming World Champion before he did.

Though he has challenged him time and time again, Escobar has hesitated to set a time and place for the match. However, it’s obvious now that the match will finally come on Tuesday, February 15, airing live on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to the Winter Olympics.

Breakker and the former NXT Champion Ciampa teamed up in a successful effort against Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde in the main event of NXT this past Tuesday. Another challenge was issued by Breakker at the conclusion of the bout but Escobar avoided the confrontation once more.

You can see the updated card for WWE NXT Vengeance Day below:

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Santos Escobar

– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Cameron Grimes

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) defend against Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta

– The finals of the 2022 men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– Steel cage match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

