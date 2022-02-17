AEW announced that Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will have a face-to-face confrontation on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho and Kingston have been at odds for a while now, and their rivalry continued on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, where Jericho and Jake Hager faced Santana & Ortiz. Kingston was at ringside to support Santana & Ortiz, which led to Jericho nailing Kingston with a dropkick during the match. The spot led to Santana & Ortiz getting the win after pinning Jericho.

Also announced for next week’s show is The House of Black facing Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC. The bout is a rematch from their match earlier this month on Dynamite, which was won by the House of Black after Malakai Black sprayed mist in Penta’s eyes.

As previously reported, two battle royals will take place to determine the opponents for AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express at the Revolution pay-per-view. The first – a tag team battle royal – will take place on next week’s show.

You can see the full card for next week’s Dynamite below:

* Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston will have a face-to-face confrontation

* House of Black vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and PAC

* Tag Team battle royal with the winner being added to the AEW Tag Team title match three-way at Revolution

